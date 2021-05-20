Cher Announces Her Own Biopic Movie. Here's What We Know

When it comes to pop culture icons (or essential Twitter accounts to follow), Cher is arguably at the top of the list. The superstar — whose career is still going strong after decades of hard work and massive success on-screen, on the charts, and in Las Vegas – celebrated her 75th birthday on May 20, sharing some pretty exciting news ahead of her big day.

Cher is, of course, a woman of many talents. She debuted onto the entertainment scene as a singer in Sonny & Cher and has since also become an actor and television personality. To date, she's scored herself four No. 1 singles on the US Hot 100 and 12 top 10 hits. Not to mention six top 10 albums on the US Billboard 200 chart. As an actor, Cher has landed herself roles in a huge swath of movies that have been a success at the box office — "Mermaids," "Mask," and "Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again" — and she even won an Academy Award for Best Actress in 1988 for the beloved "Moonstruck," per IMDb. In other words ... she's Cher!

With such a long and fascinating career, Cher has decided to honor herself with a biopic. Yes, Cher is helming her own biopic (does that make it an auto-biopic? We're not sure). Keep reading to find out what we know about the upcoming project.