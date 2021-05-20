Meghan Markle's Labor And Delivery Could Cost A Pretty Penny
Meghan Markle is pregnant with her second child, a baby girl, and is due sometime over the summer. The Duchess of Sussex will be giving birth in the United States this time around, after giving birth to her son, Archie, in the United Kingdom back in 2019. There are a lot of questions surrounding Meghan's labor and delivery plans with her second baby, since she will be giving birth in California. When Meghan went into labor with Archie, she was taken to Portland Hospital, a private maternity hospital in London, about an hour away from Frogmore Cottage, where she and Prince Harry had been living at the time, according to Hello.
With her second child, reports indicate that Meghan would like to give birth at home, which was apparently what she wanted when she was pregnant with Archie. "Meghan's plan was to have a home birth with Archie, but you know what they say about the best-laid plans. In the end, her doctors advised her to go to hospital and all she was interested in was about delivering Archie safely. But she has a beautiful home in California, it's a beautiful setting to give birth to her baby girl," a source told Page Six back in March. However, a new report from The Sun suggests that Meghan's plans might have changed. Read on for more.
Meghan Markle might give birth in a pricey maternity suite
Meghan Markle may have made completely different arrangements for the birth of her daughter. According to The Sun, the Duchess of Sussex may be planning on renting out that pricey maternity suite at Cedars-Sinai in Los Angeles. You know the one — Beyonce gave birth there, and so did Kim Kardashian. "There is a lot of speculation about where Harry and Meghan's daughter might be born. Cedars-Sinai in Los Angeles has some of the finest maternity suites in the country," Meghan's pal Omid Scobie told the outlet, hinting at the duchess' maybe-baby plans.
Back in 2015, Parents magazine revealed that the swanky maternity suites that are usually booked by expecting celebs come with a personal doula and a total of three rooms, so that other members of the family can spread out and be comfortable. The price, of course, isn't cheap. Parents reports that this luxury set up — that can also include an "in-suite manicure, pedicure, or haircut" — will run about $3,800. Of course, that price has undoubtedly gone up since that 2015 report... and it's probably per night!