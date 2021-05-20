Has Lindsey Vonn Moved On Following Her Split From P.K. Subban?

Lindsey Vonn and her ex-fiance, P.K. Subban, split in December 2020, after dating for three years. At the time, Vonn made the announcement on Instagram, according to People magazine. "Over the past 3 years PK and I have had some incredible times together. He is a kind, good man, and someone I respect a great deal," Vonn wrote, sharing a photo of the former couple. However, after much consideration we have decided to move forward separately. We will always remain friends and love each other immensely. We ask that you please respect our privacy during this time," Vonn captioned the now-deleted post. Subban, who plays professional hockey for the New Jersey Devils, released a similar statement on his Instagram account as well. "Lindsey is one of the most kind and caring people I know. I will always treasure our time as a couple together and the many laughs we shared," he wrote. His post has also been deleted.

The Olympic skier has maintained a regular social media presence since ending her engagement. She often shares posts of herself working out or going to various events on her Instagram account, but she has yet to go public with any new love interest. That might have changed on May 19 after Vonn was seen walking around SoHo in New York City with a new guy by her side. Now, fans are wondering if Vonn has officially moved on. Keep reading to find out who she was spotted with.