Why Jessica Alba Cried After An Embarrassing Incident With Her Daughter

It was while pregnant with her first child in 2008 that retired actor and entrepreneur Jessica Alba founded The Honest Company to make motherhood products safer for moms and their children alike. As Alba states on Honest Co.'s website, "You shouldn't have to choose between what works and what's good for you." Alba, while pre-washing onesies while expecting daughter Honor, had suffered a rash breakout from her detergent, per TFL. Setting out with the simple-enough of creating effective baby products that were also free from harmful chemicals, Alba turned Honest Co. into a billion dollar brand, with Fast Company reporting by 2017 it had 400 employees and a $1.7 billion valuation.

All of the company's success still seems besides the point for Alba, who now has two daughters, Honor, 12, and Haven, 9, and a son Hayes, 3. "I felt like if I was going to ... get this platform, what can I do with it that could be meaningful and make a difference. That reality just felt so real when I became a mom for the first time," Alba told Romper in March. For Mother's Day 2021, on her Instagram (which regularly boasts smiling photos of her, husband Cash Warren, and their three kids), she lovingly called her children "my heart that walks around outside of my body."

So what drove the mother of three to tears after a particularly embarrassing milestone parent-child moment with daughter Haven? Read on for the full story!