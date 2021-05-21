The Real Meaning Behind Lil Nas X's 'Sun Goes Down'

These days, Lil Nas X is on top of the world. His ultra-smash hit "Old Town Road" broke Mariah Carey's record for weeks spent atop the Billboard Hot 100 and picked up two Grammy Awards along the way. In 2021, Nas X dispelled that he was a one-hit wonder once and for all when "MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)" debuted atop the Hot 100 and featured that music video that had the entire world talking. It seems that the 22-year-old artist can't stop winning, but it hasn't always been that way.

Before he was famous, Nas X ran a Nicki Minaj stan account on Twitter. When his career took off years later, people eventually connected the dots, but Nas X denied the connection. He did eventually own up to it, writing on Twitter "people will assume if you had an entire fan page dedicated to nicki u are gay. and the rap/music industry ain't exactly built or accepting of gay men yet."

Of course, he has embraced his sexuality, but Nas X has been open about his internal struggle in coming to terms with it. Ahead of the "MONTERO" drop, the artist shared a note written to his 14-year-old self. "i know we promised to never come out publicly," he wrote on Twitter. "i know we promised to die with this secret, but this will open doors for many other queer people to simply exist."

On his new track "Sun Goes Down," Lil Nas X is reflecting on his life before coming out and getting famous.