What Is Prince Harry's EMDR Therapy?

This article contains mentions of mental health issues and substance abuse.

In his new Apple TV+ series about mental health, Prince Harry opened up about the trauma that drove him to heavy drinking and drugs, per the BBC, and revealed the specific form of therapy that helped him recover: EMDR.

Prince Harry spoke to Oprah Winfrey, the show's co-creator, about one specific memory that EMDR helped him resolve.

The royal opened up about his mother's death in 1997 and how the world watched as he walked behind her coffin at the funeral in London, according to the outlet.

"For me the thing I remember the most was the sound of the horses' hooves going along the Mall," he said, describing the vivid memory of following the procession with his brother William, father Charles, grandfather Philip, and Diana's brother. "It was like I was outside of my body and just walking along doing what was expected of me. Showing one-tenth of the emotion that everybody else was showing: this was my mum — you never even met her."

Even London itself brought up emotions around Diana and her death, as USA Today reported. Harry revealed how flying back to the city made him feel "hunted" and "helpless," as if there was "no escape" from those memories.

But EMDR has helped him deal with these thoughts and traumatic memories effectively. This is how it works.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).