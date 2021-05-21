Does RHONY's Luann De Lesseps Have A New Man?

Real Housewife of New York City, cabaret performer, and utterer of the immortal words "Don't be all, like, uncool" Luann de Lesseps may be in a relationship with a new guy, and we need details, like, now.

Lu hasn't exactly had the greatest luck in the world when it comes to men and relationships. After her first marriage ended, "RHONY" cameras documented her brief, doomed relationship with Tom d'Agostino, which culminated in a marriage that ended as quickly as the relationship began. The reality star's last known relationship was with Garth Wakeford, but she confirmed to Page Six that it was not much more than a fling which soon fizzled out.

But Luann is hardly one to sit at home knitting, and it looks like there may be a new love on the horizon — hopefully not one that any of her friends or "RHONY" co-stars have already hooked up with (looking at you, Sonja and Ramona).

We don't have a ton of details yet, but here is what we know.