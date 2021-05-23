Did Prince Harry Really Want To Go Through A Therapy Session Live On TV?

Prince Harry didn't just agree to have his therapy session taped, he actually volunteered. "The Me You Can't See" director Dawn Porter told Town & Country that it was actually Harry who thought it would be a good idea. "He volunteered. He was game for trying something. And we thought well, we have the opportunity to film this [therapy] and maybe this is something that will work for some people, maybe it won't, but the idea is that you don't tick a box and you're done, mental wellness is an ongoing pursuit. You have to continue to try new things and to push yourself, and his volunteering to try something was a great way to emphasize and underscore that point," Porter told the outlet in an exclusive interview.

According to Page Six, Harry "is seen tapping his shoulders and rapidly moving his eyes as he is filmed undergoing EMDR therapy," which is what has helped him cope with trauma and PTSD. "EMDR is always something that I wanted to try and that was one of the varieties of different forms of healing or curing that I was willing to experiment with, and I never would have been open to that had I not put in the work and the therapy that I've done over the years," Harry told Oprah on "The Me You Can't See." EMDR is what Harry credits for helping him travel to London, a place that he describes as triggering.