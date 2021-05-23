The Weeknd's Billboard Awards Outfit Isn't What You'd Expect

Fans of The Weeknd everywhere were confused and concerned when he appeared at the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards sporting a bizarre look. It wasn't his red suit that captured our immediate attention — instead, it was his face covered in bandages that had everybody talking. As the singer made more appearances, the rumor mill began that he underwent plastic surgery (which would later resurface after he unmasked a face full of prosthetics in his "Save Your Tears" video in January 2021).

Don't fret, though. The Weeknd explained in an interview that his extreme plastic surgery look and sustained "injuries" is part of his vision for his "After Hours" album rollout. "I feel confident with where I'm taking this [new] record," he told CR Men in March 2020. "There's also a very committed vision and character being portrayed and I get to explore a different side of me that my fans have never seen."

His bandaged look and red suit also serve a bigger meaning than you think. He told Variety, "The significance of the entire head bandages is reflecting on the absurd culture of Hollywood celebrity and people manipulating themselves for superficial reasons to please and be validated."

We've seen the "Blinding Lights" singer rock the After Hours signature outfit on a number of occasions, including his halftime performance at the Super Bowl LV in March 2021. As far as his outfit for the Billboard Awards in May, however, The Weeknd is switching it up.