Gabby Barrett's Dress At The Billboard Awards Had Fans Divided
A double-victor at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards for Top Country and Top Collab, country singer Gabby Barrett has been enjoying a year of wins. She announced the birth of her first child, daughter Baylah May, with husband Cady Foehner via a January 25 Instagram post, in which she wrote, "Got to spend a very sweet week with our newest addition... 1.18.21." Continuing her streak, Barrett — the most nominated country artist in 2021 with nine nods — received the fan-voted Top Collab trophy for her collaboration with Charlie Puth on the remixed version of her song, "I Hope," along with her original version earning the prize for Top Song.
Accepting her first Billboard Music Awards ever, Barrett was understandably nervous, saying emotionally via ET, "I'm gonna try to keep together, as best I can. I wasn't supposed to mess up my makeup." With greater seriousness, Barrett thanked fans for making her "dreams come true." "This means so much to me," the young musical phenomenon shared. "I've been performing for 10 years... we've worked so hard to get here."
Besides her moving speech, Barrett also stirred Internet reaction with her structured, train-boasting Nicolas Jebran gown, per E! News. Here is what fans are saying about her bold choice on the red carpet.
Gabby Barrett's dress was perhaps too much
With a gold and voluminous gown like the Nicholas Jebran frock Gabby Barrett wore to the 2021 Billboard Music Awards (that had a train that wrapped around her body, it seemed), it's unsurprising the sartorial choice will have both fans and critics. "Gabby Barrett wearing the whole duvet cover," one fan amusingly tweeted. The duvet cover observation seemed popular, with at least one other fan making the comparison, adding on Twitter that Barrett's dress also appeared to have "pillow shams with the pillows still in." Biting!
Some who didn't particularly enjoy Barrett's dress, though, did like her arm candy's behavior, with one writing, "Not only did Gabby Barrett's husband walk her to the stage, he also fixed her dress while she was up there." Another fan chimed in that perhaps the choice would be more appropriate for another event. "Why is Gabby Barrett wearing a Met Gala gown to the Billboard Awards??" One Twitter user quipped.
Like her dress or not, needless to say, Barrett is heading home a winner!