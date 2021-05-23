Gabby Barrett's Dress At The Billboard Awards Had Fans Divided

A double-victor at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards for Top Country and Top Collab, country singer Gabby Barrett has been enjoying a year of wins. She announced the birth of her first child, daughter Baylah May, with husband Cady Foehner via a January 25 Instagram post, in which she wrote, "Got to spend a very sweet week with our newest addition... 1.18.21." Continuing her streak, Barrett — the most nominated country artist in 2021 with nine nods — received the fan-voted Top Collab trophy for her collaboration with Charlie Puth on the remixed version of her song, "I Hope," along with her original version earning the prize for Top Song.

Accepting her first Billboard Music Awards ever, Barrett was understandably nervous, saying emotionally via ET, "I'm gonna try to keep together, as best I can. I wasn't supposed to mess up my makeup." With greater seriousness, Barrett thanked fans for making her "dreams come true." "This means so much to me," the young musical phenomenon shared. "I've been performing for 10 years... we've worked so hard to get here."

Besides her moving speech, Barrett also stirred Internet reaction with her structured, train-boasting Nicolas Jebran gown, per E! News. Here is what fans are saying about her bold choice on the red carpet.