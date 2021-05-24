Pop Smoke's Mom's Speech At The Billboard Awards Had Fans Emotional

During a night full of cultural recognition, Pop Smoke's mom also acknowledged her son's identity while accepting his awards. "Good night to my American family and good night to my Caribbeans," Jackson began. "Thank you to the fans for honoring the life and spirit of my son, so much that he continues to manifest as if he were still here in flesh," she said.

Audrey Jackson subtly pointed out the "irony" of his death as someone who rapped about his own experiences with violence and brushes with the law, per The New York Times. "He created music for the kid who has to sleep four in a room, the kid who has to figure out how to get to school each day so he can graduate and make his mom proud. He did this so that 14 year olds would not have to kill to prove they are somebody." Following her speech, fans got all teary-eyed on Twitter, saying how impactful her words were.

"When Pop Smoke's mom accepted his award, ya girl was a MESS. RIP Pop Smoke," one wrote while another said, "Pop Smoke's mom accepted that award for him and she paid respect to his American and West Indian Roots. Respect." Others sweetly suggested how happy he would have been that his mom witnessed his wins as one wrote, "All he wanted was to be able to take his mom to an award show. He did it and won an award! I'm such a proud stan."