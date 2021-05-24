A Royal Biographer Is Concerned About Prince Harry. Here's Why

Prince Harry's latest interviews and appearances are concerning some royal experts, including biographer Angela Levin. From Harry's sit-down with Oprah Winfrey that aired back in March, to his more recent appearance on Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast, the Duke of Sussex's words are being analyzed, criticized, and scrutinized by just about everyone who has watched, listened, or read what he has said. Harry has talked about his upbringing, the death of his mother, and the treatment that he and his wife Meghan Markle received while living under the monarchy's rule.

In his latest endeavor, a docuseries called "The Me You Can't See" that was released on AppleTV+ on May 21, Harry opens up about his struggle with anxiety and depression, and he even undergoes a therapy session while cameras were rolling. The duke has received praise for the show, which aims to show that people can — and should — have open conversations about mental health. However, there are some people that are wondering if this is all just too much for Harry. Read on to find out more.