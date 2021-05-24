Inside Ben Affleck And Jennifer Lopez's Latest Reunion

Just about two weeks after Jennifer Lopez was spotted in Montana spending time with her ex-boyfriend Ben Affleck, the two have reunited, this time in Miami, according to the Daily Mail. Of course, Lopez and Affleck's latest reunion is not doing anything to help those reconciliation rumors, and just about everyone is now under the impression that Bennifer 2.0 is officially a thing.

The former couple first started hanging out in the middle of April, just after Lopez split from her fiance, Alex Rodriguez, according to Page Six. Since that time, the two actors haven't done anything to keep people from thinking that they are giving their romance another go — nearly two decades later. Just a few days ago, it was reported that Lopez took advantage of some free time to fly to Los Angeles to reunite with Affleck. A source told People magazine that Lopez and Affleck "have kept in touch every day since their Montana trip." Now, their rendezvous in Miami is making headlines. Read on for more.