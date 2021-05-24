Van Jones Speaks Out About Kim Kardashian

Rumors have been flying about Van Jones and Kim Kardashian's relationship for months, but now the lawyer and political commentator has spoken about Kardashian in a new interview with Ellen DeGeneres.

The pair started moving in the same circles when Kardashian decided to study law in 2019. They both attended Variety and Rolling Stone's Criminal Justice Reform Summit in 2018, participating in the same discussion about reforming the prison system. Jones then interviewed the "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star on his CNN show, where she spoke about her efforts on behalf of nonviolent offenders. He even praised her on Watch What Happens Live in April 2019, telling Andy Cohen that Kardashian is "brilliant."

In April 2019, Kardashian gave the CNN host a shout-out in an Instagram post explaining how her law degree was progressing. "Last year I registered with the California State Bar to study law. For the next 4 years, a minimum of 18 hours a week is required," the reality star told fans, sharing that she would be taking "written and multiple choice tests" on a monthly basis. "I want to thank Van Jones for believing in me and introducing me to Jessica Jackson," Kardashian continued, describing how she had been mentored while working as an apprentice at Dream Corps JUSTICE, a criminal justice reform non-profit started by Jones, per E! News.

Now, Jones is speaking out about Kardashian yet again.