Royal Biographer Suggests Prince Harry Lied About The Reason He First Started Going To Therapy
Prince Harry has been very candid about his decision to go to therapy to deal with some of the mental health struggles he has experienced since he was a child — much of which started when Harry lost his mother when he was just 12-years-old. During an appearance on Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast, Harry explained that Meghan Makle noticed that he was "angry about the incessant and invasive media intrusion into his life," and that she suggested that he try going to therapy. "It was a conversation that I had with my now-wife. And she saw it, she saw it straight away. She could tell that I was hurting and that some of the stuff that was out of my control was making me really angry and it would make my blood boil," Harry said on the May 13 episode of the podcast.
In the new docuseries "The Me You Can't See," Harry not only discusses how therapy has helped him, but he also volunteered to have one of his sessions taped. During an episode, Harry "is seen tapping his shoulders and rapidly moving his eyes as he is filmed undergoing EMDR therapy," according to Page Six. This particular type of therapy has helped him cope with trauma and PTSD. However, while Harry has been telling everyone that his wife encouraged him to seek therapy, a royal biographer has come forward with a different claim. Read on for more.
Prince Harry previously said it was William that suggested he go to therapy, biographer claims
Prince Harry's claims that Meghan Markle is the reason he is in therapy appear to be refuted by royal biographer Angela Levin. In an interview with Harry ahead of his engagement, Levin claimed that she asked Harry why he had been going to therapy. "Are you going because Meghan suggested it?" she asked. "Absolutely not, she had nothing to do with it, it was William," he responded. Levin revealed this in a tweet on May 24. Although she didn't say anything more on the issue, social media users now seem confused about Harry's claims.
And this isn't the only time that Harry's comments about therapy have been questioned. According to Express UK, Harry has said that The Firm did not "encourage" therapy, but both of Harry's parents went to therapy. Moreover, Express UK points out that Harry's claims go against the "initiatives launched by the royals themselves, including the 'Heads Together' campaign established in 2017. William, his wife Kate and Harry all worked together and championed the need to seek professional help when struggling for this initiative," the outlet reports. The royal family has not spoken out about any of Harry's therapy-related claims or comments.
If you or anyone you know is struggling with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).