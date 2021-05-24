Royal Biographer Suggests Prince Harry Lied About The Reason He First Started Going To Therapy

Prince Harry has been very candid about his decision to go to therapy to deal with some of the mental health struggles he has experienced since he was a child — much of which started when Harry lost his mother when he was just 12-years-old. During an appearance on Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast, Harry explained that Meghan Makle noticed that he was "angry about the incessant and invasive media intrusion into his life," and that she suggested that he try going to therapy. "It was a conversation that I had with my now-wife. And she saw it, she saw it straight away. She could tell that I was hurting and that some of the stuff that was out of my control was making me really angry and it would make my blood boil," Harry said on the May 13 episode of the podcast.

In the new docuseries "The Me You Can't See," Harry not only discusses how therapy has helped him, but he also volunteered to have one of his sessions taped. During an episode, Harry "is seen tapping his shoulders and rapidly moving his eyes as he is filmed undergoing EMDR therapy," according to Page Six. This particular type of therapy has helped him cope with trauma and PTSD. However, while Harry has been telling everyone that his wife encouraged him to seek therapy, a royal biographer has come forward with a different claim. Read on for more.