Real Housewives Of Potomac's Monique Samuels Is Bringing All Her Receipts To Bindertime Stories - Exclusive

According to Monique Samuels, she's been encouraged by the reaction to "Bindertime Stories" from fans of "The Real Housewives of Potomac." Response, in fact, has "been really good." Monique continued, "We released part one and part two. Everyone wants to know, 'When is part three coming?' So I'm letting everybody know it's coming. I've been so busy with my essential oils company, Mila Eve Essentials, that I've not had time to get with my editor and finish the process. He ended up getting into a car accident and it's a lot of craziness been happening. He's okay. But I had to wait for him to get his car situation together and then we'll get back. Because we edit it together in person so it's a whole process, but it's coming and I'm really excited about it."

"Part three is definitely the best out of all the parts," she added. "Everybody loves it so far who's been watching it on YouTube. I mean, between the two videos, we're over 50,000 views. So it's been really good and a lot of positive feedback from people who love riddles. So it's been fun."

Asked if she's received any feedback from any of the other members of the "RHOP" cast, she replied, "No. Not at all. I guess if they reach out, they'll be snitching on themselves, so not at all. It's been quiet as a mouse."

Monique Samuels' "Bindertime Stories" can be seen on her "Tea with Monique" YouTube channel.