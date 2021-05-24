Alex Rodriguez's New Makeup Line Is Raising Eyebrows

Everyone knows that former professional baseball player Alex Rodriguez has had a pretty rough time this year so far. After dating pop legend Jennifer Lopez for four years and being engaged for two, the two decided to break up in April 2021, reported Entertainment Tonight. While the split came as a major shock to fans, the pair, fortunately, had an amicable uncoupling. "We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so," the former couple told ET in a statement. "We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects."

Though the two were never married, they did share an impressive business portfolio, including investments in self-care company Hims & Hers, a partnership with Fitplan's coaching app, as well as multiple real estate properties in New York, N.Y. and Miami, Fla., reported Page Six. But despite the splitting of assets, the former sports pro is turning a new leaf. While his former love Lopez may have moved on to her actor ex, Ben Affleck, it looks like Rodriguez is reinventing himself as well — or at least his skin.

Read on to discover Rodriguez's latest endeavor.