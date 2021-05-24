Morgan And Bode Miller Reveal Heartwarming News
It looks like Morgan (née Beck) and Bode Miller are adding another future Olympian to the family! The former beach volleyball player and the former World Cup alpine ski racer announced they were expecting again on May 19 in an exclusive interview with People.
"We're finally on our last pregnancy," Bode told the outlet as Morgan added, "We're at the finish line." The couple is also parents to sons Nash, 6, Easton, 2, 18-month-old twins Asher and Aksel, plus their daughter Emeline, who tragically drowned at 19 months old in June 2018. The skier is also father to daughter Dace, 13, and son Nate, 8, from two previous relationships.
"After losing Emmy, we both felt like we wanted to try for a girl. You know, there's obviously no replacing kids," Bode said. "All of ours are so unique that it's always a surprise, but then we had the identical twin boys [in 2019] and we were kind of like, 'Whoa, maybe, maybe that's the end for us.' "
"When you lose someone like that, when you lose a child, you really recognize how special [that parent-child relationship] is," Morgan added. "And not that we were ungrateful for what we had, our kids are absolutely incredible. But we just had so much more love to give and we had so much more love we wanted to give." After sharing their exciting baby news, the couple was thrilled to reveal the sex of their newest bundle of joy. Keep scrolling for more details.
Will it be pink or blue for Morgan and Bode Miller?
After Morgan and Bode Miller announced they are expecting another baby, fans we eager to learn if they would be welcoming a prince or princess. The parents revealed they are expecting a baby girl as they shot off pink confetti-filled cannons at a fiesta-themed party at the couple's home in Orange County, California. "IT'S A GIRL!!! There are no words to describe this moment," Morgan shared via Instagram on May 24. "My heart is overflowing with joy and we are so excited to welcome a baby GIRL into the family in November!"
Prior to sharing the news on social media, the parents confirmed the sex of their baby on the "Today" show. "Oh my gosh, we are so excited," the pregnant mama, who plans to have a home birth, told Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb.
"It is so special," she said about welcoming another little girl after the tragic loss of her first daughter in 2018. "I feel like I haven't fully got my head wrapped around it because every time I start thinking about it, I just start crying," she said. "To get to experience a relationship with a little girl again ... is going to be unbelievable." We're so happy for the expecting family!