Morgan And Bode Miller Reveal Heartwarming News

It looks like Morgan (née Beck) and Bode Miller are adding another future Olympian to the family! The former beach volleyball player and the former World Cup alpine ski racer announced they were expecting again on May 19 in an exclusive interview with People.

"We're finally on our last pregnancy," Bode told the outlet as Morgan added, "We're at the finish line." The couple is also parents to sons Nash, 6, Easton, 2, 18-month-old twins Asher and Aksel, plus their daughter Emeline, who tragically drowned at 19 months old in June 2018. The skier is also father to daughter Dace, 13, and son Nate, 8, from two previous relationships.

"After losing Emmy, we both felt like we wanted to try for a girl. You know, there's obviously no replacing kids," Bode said. "All of ours are so unique that it's always a surprise, but then we had the identical twin boys [in 2019] and we were kind of like, 'Whoa, maybe, maybe that's the end for us.' "

"When you lose someone like that, when you lose a child, you really recognize how special [that parent-child relationship] is," Morgan added. "And not that we were ungrateful for what we had, our kids are absolutely incredible. But we just had so much more love to give and we had so much more love we wanted to give." After sharing their exciting baby news, the couple was thrilled to reveal the sex of their newest bundle of joy. Keep scrolling for more details.