The Latest On Timothee Chalamet's Interesting New Role

Actor Timothée Chalamet became a household name after starring alongside Armie Hammer as Elio in 2017's "Call Me by Your Name." Since then, the New York City native has starred in other successful films such as "Lady Bird," "The King," and the Oscar-winning "Little Women," per The Hollywood Reporter.

But his claim to fame isn't shallow at all. Chalamet's acting talent has been regarded as some of the best out of today's youngest actors with The Guardian claiming that "Chalamet is 'the' movie star of his generation,” akin to longtime leading man Leonardo DiCaprio. "More than just talent, commercial appeal or dreamy good looks, he possesses that teen heartthrob quality born of boyishness: intensity, vulnerability, androgyny and a certain amount of stubble-free cheekbone action."

Given that he's shown such dramatic prowess so early, it's no surprise that Chalamet is snatching up jobs everywhere. Now, the 25-year-old actor has added another role to his résumé, and it looks like it's going to be a memorable one. Read on to find out who Chalamet is playing next!