Why Emily Blunt Wants Her Kids To Stay 'Oblivious' About Fame
Emily Blunt and John Krasinski may be happy to make films as a married couple, but they're not getting their kids involved anytime soon.
The celebrity couple was married in 2010 and they now share two young daughters, Hazel and Violet. As Blunt told People, their kids were a "pretty great lifeline for John and me" during the pandemic lockdown. "Being around little ones during the pandemic was such a saving grace because they would just be bouncing around the house, and your job is to protect them from what is happening and make sure their life remains joyful."
And as Blunt told Jimmy Kimmel in 2020, she is very happy that her kids have taking after their mom (or shall we say "mum") in a pretty adorable way. "Miraculously, they're sounding quite British, which I'm completely over the moon about," she revealed. Aw! The actor also shared how her "little one" had recently sent her a video singing "Jingle Bells" in an "almost Cockney" accent. "It was almost like Dick Van Dyke singing 'Jingle Bells,'" Blunt revealed on-air, laughing. "The craziest accent ever. It was kind of brilliant." The "Devil Wears Prada" star also shared that daughters Hazel and Violet had been going to "a proper school" in London, England.
That being said, Blunt has recently revealed she doesn't want to be an open book with her children about one topic: fame. Read on for more.
Emily Blunt and John Krasinski don't say "famous" at home
Emily Blunt has recently opened up about not telling her and John Krasinski's children about fame. In a May 23 interview with The Sunday Times (via People), she explained she wants them to stay "oblivious" about it. "It's a strange thing to navigate, you know," the actor admitted, sharing how Hazel recently found out that her parents were Hollywood stars. "[She] came home the other day and we were in the kitchen and she goes, 'Are you famous?' And I'd never heard her... we've never said that word in our house. We don't talk about it."
"Someone at school had clearly said it. I was like, 'Um ... not really, I don't think I am. Did someone say that to you, Haze?' ... But it's weird. It's weird." The actor added that she doesn't want her daughters to "feel any more important or special or that there's a glare on them any more than other kids." Asked whether she wanted her kids to become actors too, Blunt replied with slight horror: "God no — no! Please God keep them off the stage."
"If they can remain oblivious for the longest time I'd be thrilled," she added, revealing that her kids "don't even want to see what I do" and don't like it when she wears make-up. "They don't like any of it! They just want me to be their mommy."