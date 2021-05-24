Why Emily Blunt Wants Her Kids To Stay 'Oblivious' About Fame

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski may be happy to make films as a married couple, but they're not getting their kids involved anytime soon.

The celebrity couple was married in 2010 and they now share two young daughters, Hazel and Violet. As Blunt told People, their kids were a "pretty great lifeline for John and me" during the pandemic lockdown. "Being around little ones during the pandemic was such a saving grace because they would just be bouncing around the house, and your job is to protect them from what is happening and make sure their life remains joyful."

And as Blunt told Jimmy Kimmel in 2020, she is very happy that her kids have taking after their mom (or shall we say "mum") in a pretty adorable way. "Miraculously, they're sounding quite British, which I'm completely over the moon about," she revealed. Aw! The actor also shared how her "little one" had recently sent her a video singing "Jingle Bells" in an "almost Cockney" accent. "It was almost like Dick Van Dyke singing 'Jingle Bells,'" Blunt revealed on-air, laughing. "The craziest accent ever. It was kind of brilliant." The "Devil Wears Prada" star also shared that daughters Hazel and Violet had been going to "a proper school" in London, England.

That being said, Blunt has recently revealed she doesn't want to be an open book with her children about one topic: fame. Read on for more.