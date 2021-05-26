How Season 4 Of Siesta Key Will Be Unlike Any Other - Exclusive

MTV's "Siesta Key" just returned for its fourth season, and, as expected, there's already drama aplenty. But according to cast members Juliette Porter and Chloe Trautman, Season 4 of "Siesta Key" is unlike any before. "I think that a lot of stuff happens this season and I think it's important for people to understand that everyone makes mistakes," Juliette revealed exclusively to Nicki Swift. "And we're opening ourselves up to these situations that can be toxic to us. And it's really nice to see the ups and downs we go through. So I think that's going to be really entertaining for people to see, and how we navigate through these issues that we're having."

If you thought that "Siesta Key" couldn't get any more dramatic after several cast members, including Alex Kompothecras, left the show in Season 3, think again. As Juliette explained, "People will be able to relate to the relationship issues we're having ... That's why we do it. We want people to understand us and hope that they can be understood, as well." Meanwhile, Chloe teased that members of the cast "know they want to be better and do better, but there's still some stuff we have to work through to get there."

So what makes this season of "Siesta Key" so different from its previous seasons? Juliette and Chloe gave Nicki Swift the full, exclusive scoop.