How Season 4 Of Siesta Key Will Be Unlike Any Other - Exclusive
MTV's "Siesta Key" just returned for its fourth season, and, as expected, there's already drama aplenty. But according to cast members Juliette Porter and Chloe Trautman, Season 4 of "Siesta Key" is unlike any before. "I think that a lot of stuff happens this season and I think it's important for people to understand that everyone makes mistakes," Juliette revealed exclusively to Nicki Swift. "And we're opening ourselves up to these situations that can be toxic to us. And it's really nice to see the ups and downs we go through. So I think that's going to be really entertaining for people to see, and how we navigate through these issues that we're having."
If you thought that "Siesta Key" couldn't get any more dramatic after several cast members, including Alex Kompothecras, left the show in Season 3, think again. As Juliette explained, "People will be able to relate to the relationship issues we're having ... That's why we do it. We want people to understand us and hope that they can be understood, as well." Meanwhile, Chloe teased that members of the cast "know they want to be better and do better, but there's still some stuff we have to work through to get there."
So what makes this season of "Siesta Key" so different from its previous seasons? Juliette and Chloe gave Nicki Swift the full, exclusive scoop.
The stars of Siesta Key are growing up
Now in its fourth season, "Siesta Key" is documenting the lives of its cast members as they face some major milestones.
"So I think this season, you see us kind of transform from constantly caring about our friendships, our boyfriends, and girlfriends and partying, and all the petty things in life," Juliette Porter dished to Nicki Swift. "You kind of start to see us shift into being adults and figuring out who we are. And we still have all the problems that we did before, but now they're kind of turning into issues that revolve around business and family and serious relationships. So things are getting serious for us. This is our life and we're documenting it. And you kind of see us pivot from just the constant partying to more like business and work and really like serious things that people can relate to."
Chloe Trautman seconded Juliette's statement. "I think the majority of us really focus on our mental health and putting ourselves first this season," she revealed. "And then throwing it into all the drama that we always normally used to have. But this time we maybe try and handle it a lot better. So you see a lot of internal battles going on in between each person with themselves."
It sounds as though fans of the Florida-based reality show have a lot to look forward to.
Catch all the drama of "Siesta Key" Season 4 on MTV on Wednesdays at 8/7c.