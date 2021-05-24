RHOD: What Does Brandi Redmond's Husband Do For A Living?

When you sell your soul to Bravo to join one of the network's many "Real Housewives" franchises, you get fame, money, Instagram followers, and the overwhelming pressures of the unflinching and unforgiving public eye. The deal you make in exchange for all the pros of reality stardom is that your private life stops being private. Everything is on display — both the good and the bad.

"Real Housewives of Dallas" star Brandi Redmond learned this the hard way when her husband, Bryan Redmond, was caught kissing another woman in Las Vegas — and the future of her marriage became a topic of public conversation. "I will tell you that, you know, this was the craziest year and my darkest hour," she told Andy Cohen in May. "That man was there for me and is there for me, so I feel like I would be really a piece of s*** if I didn't be there for him, because he's hurting too right now."

So, Brandi is standing by her man — and that's good news for him because, as a "Real Housewife," Brandi brings home some serious money (she's worth $4 million). But who is Bryan, what does he do, and does he earn a pretty penny, too? Let's find out.