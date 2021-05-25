Ryan Sutter Opens Up About His Mystery Illness

Former "Bachelorette" winner Ryan Sutter had a difficult 2020 as he struggled with a mystery illness that took quite a toll on his body. Ryan's extreme fatigue reportedly left him so weak and he knows he would not be where he is today without the support of his wife, Trista.

Trista took to Instagram in November 2020 to open up about her husband's health issues, writing, "I'm struggling. This guy...my rock, my best friend, my hero, my love...is struggling. Not everyday, and not to the point that he can't work or cook or exercise or be with family, but enough. We've been struggling for months."

Things seemed to be looking up for Ryan in April, however, when he spent "a little quiet time" in a hyperbaric chamber, per his Instagram. The oxygen chamber's higher amounts of air pressure can repair body tissue and stave off infections, according to Michigan Health.

And now, Ryan seems to have a better understanding of what's going on with his body. Keep reading for more details.