How Lil Nas X Feels About His SNL Wardrobe Malfunction

On May 22, Lil Nas X made a guest appearance on "Saturday Night Live," where he performed his "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)" single for the first time.

During his performance, which took inspiration from the song's controversial music video, the young star wore a rather sexy outfit, consisting of a flame-printed leather crop top and matching pants. While singing his latest hit song, Lil Nas gave viewers a look at his dancing skills, supported by a group of male backup dancers. In one scene, one of Lil Nas' dancers even goes to lick the singer's neck.

Though the performance was jaw-dropping in itself, there's one particular mishap that turned things pretty awkward. While dropping it low on the stripper pole, Lil Nas apparently had a wardrobe malfunction ... and totally ripped his pants. While Lil Nas didn't flash viewers, his face and gestures gave it away, as his eyes opened wide right before he went to cover the front of his pants. Still, Lil Nas carried on with his performance, and did so effortlessly.

But what went through his mind as his pants ripped? Scroll on to find out how Lil Nas really felt about his "SNL" wardrobe malfunction.