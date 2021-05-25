Why Lil Nas X Had To Get New SNL Backup Dancers 15 Minutes Before Rehearsals

Lil Nas X made an appearance on NBC's legendary show "Saturday Night Live" on May 22, 2021 and performed his smash hit "MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)." The song has been a global success, topping the U.S. Hot 100 and the charts in the U.K. for five weeks, therefore, it comes as no surprise that "SNL"'s YouTube upload has already racked up more than 2.4 million views, as of this writing.

Like the song's music video, Lil Nas X provided killer visuals while slaying in a PVC ensemble. The "Old Town Road" hitmaker performed choreography with a number of male dancers and back-up singers. Unsurprisingly, social media reacted passionately to the eye-catching performance.

"CAN WE TALK ABOUT @LilNasX SNL PERFORMANCE," one user tweeted in capital letters, adding numerous flame emoji. "Here's me thinking I couldn't fall more in love with @LilNasX but those SNL performances have me in a nondescript puddle," another person shared. "SNL has me absolutely simping over @LilNasX. That man is FINE fine," remarked a third user.

During the end of his set, Lil Nas X had a wardrobe malfunction that caught the attention of many. However, the star revealed something about his performance that no one knew about until the following day. Keep reading to find out what.