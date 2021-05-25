The Bachelor's Alexis Waters' Candid Thoughts On Chris Harrison's Exit - Exclusive

Chris Harrison has been with Bachelor Nation since Season 1, wiping the tears of rejected contestants and emotionally guiding the leads along what fans dutifully know as "the process." As Waters points out, his role is to "make the lead look amazing." He knows who's going to win in advance and it best serves "The Bachelor" if that person is a fan favorite. "That's what he was trying to do," Waters admitted, "but he didn't do that, obviously."

The truth is, nobody wants an accidental villain to come out on top. (Think of the way Bachelor Nation would've probably burned down the whole rose bush if Queen Victoria made it to the end.) Unfortunately, that's just what happened in Season 25, and it was exacerbated by Harrison's defense.

"I just know Chris Harrison, and he is the sweetest guy, but when I did watch the interview, I was like, 'Chris, come on, bro.' I wanted to be like, 'No, you're going the wrong way,'" Waters tells Nicki Swift. "... He was trying to protect her, but you can't protect somebody going to a f***king ... Southern plantation [party], that is just not right in any sense."

Harrison did issue a public apology (as did Rachael Kirkconnell), and Waters thinks there should be room for redemption. "I don't like cancel culture," she tells us earnestly. "So I just think we should have open conversations about things and just people learn from them instead of just being like, 'Cut her off.'"

