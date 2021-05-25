All The Details About Drake's Star-Studded Billboard Awards After-Party
At the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, Drake won the award for Top Streaming Songs Artist, running against Lil Baby, Pop Smoke, DaBaby, and The Weeknd. However, that wasn't his biggest achievement of the night. On the night of May 23, the Billboard Music Awards presented Drake with the Artist of the Decade Award, in recognition of his dominance in music throughout the 2010s.
While accepting the prestigious award, Drake walked on stage with Adonis, his 3-year-old son. "I'm really self-conscious about my music, and even if I do a good job, I always wonder how I could have done it better," the rapper said during his speech. "I rarely ever celebrate anything. And just for anyone watching this that's wondering how this happened, that's really the answer — it's being so unsure how you're getting it done that you just kinda keep going in the hopes of figuring out the formula."
This special award was clearly worth celebrating, as Drake threw an after-party — which involved a bunch of celebrity guests, fireworks, and a stadium.
Drake's guests included The Weeknd, Doja Cat, and more
Once the Billboard Awards wrapped up on May 23, Drake invited his friends to a special after-party in celebration of his Artist of the Decade Award. And, according to E! News, he went all out.
For starters, Drake dined at upscale Los Angeles restaurant The Nice Guy, before making his way to the actual party... at the SoFi Stadium. For the occasion, Drake rented out the entire place, which sported a giant banner with his name and "Artist of the Decade," according to E!'s sources. "There are huge champagne towers and several bars set up throughout the stadium," the source continued. "Drake also has cute album books featuring his favorite moments through his career set up around the stadium." Per Drake's Instagram Story, according to E!, the party also included fireworks.
But what Drake's the guest-list look like? Celebrities like SZA, DJ Khaled, Doja Cat, Chris Brown, and The Weeknd were all in attendance. The latter, in particular, had something to celebrate, too, as he won 10 BBMA awards that night. Per The Shade Room, attendees also included Kehlani, Offset, Winnie Harlow, as well as Michael B. Jordan and girlfriend Lori Harvey. We hope to be on the guest list next year!