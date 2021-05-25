All The Details About Drake's Star-Studded Billboard Awards After-Party

At the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, Drake won the award for Top Streaming Songs Artist, running against Lil Baby, Pop Smoke, DaBaby, and The Weeknd. However, that wasn't his biggest achievement of the night. On the night of May 23, the Billboard Music Awards presented Drake with the Artist of the Decade Award, in recognition of his dominance in music throughout the 2010s.

While accepting the prestigious award, Drake walked on stage with Adonis, his 3-year-old son. "I'm really self-conscious about my music, and even if I do a good job, I always wonder how I could have done it better," the rapper said during his speech. "I rarely ever celebrate anything. And just for anyone watching this that's wondering how this happened, that's really the answer — it's being so unsure how you're getting it done that you just kinda keep going in the hopes of figuring out the formula."

This special award was clearly worth celebrating, as Drake threw an after-party — which involved a bunch of celebrity guests, fireworks, and a stadium.