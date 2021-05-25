Why John Cena Is Apologizing To China

John Cena has apologized and expressed his love for "China and the Chinese people" after receiving backlash for how he promoted the new "Fast & Furious" film in Taiwan.

According to the BBC, tensions between Taiwan and China date back to the end of World War II, when a civil war began in mainland China. After Mao Zedang's Communist forces won against former leader Chiang Kai-shek in 1949, the defeated Kuomintang government retreated to the island of Taiwan. The separate administrations have jostled for power and influence on the international stage ever since, although Taiwan is only recognized as an official country by a few nations. And as the BBC observed, China still sees Taiwan as a "breakaway province," one which it's willing to retake by "non-peaceful means."

Cena stumbled into the complicated geopolitical conflict when he spoke to Taiwanese broadcaster TVBS, per CNN. While promoting his upcoming action film, the WWE star told TVBS: "Taiwan is the first country that can watch 'F9'." Cena, who will be playing the brother of Vin Diesel's character Dom Toretto in "F9", sparked outrage by referring to Taiwan as its own country rather than a Chinese territory. And Chinese fans were quick to respond to this perceived insult on Weibo, the country's primary social media platform.