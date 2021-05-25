The Interesting Way Meghan Markle Is Trying To Heal From Pain

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have made it clear that they've faced a lot of public and personal heartbreak and tragedy throughout their lives. Harry lost his mother Princess Diana in a horrific car accident when he was 12 years old, and revealed that her death caused him to suppress his emotions until he sought therapy. Meghan also suffered an unimaginable loss when she experienced a miscarriage in July 2020.

Meghan opened up about her heartbreaking experience in an op-ed for The New York Times in November 2020, telling readers that she "felt a sharp cramp," after changing son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor's diaper in the morning. She dropped to her knees with Archie in her arms and realized that "something was not right." She wrote, "I knew, as I clutched my firstborn child, that I was losing my second."

The experience was painful for both Harry and Meghan, who cried in the hospital together. Fortunately, the royal couple has seen better days since then as they told their truth to Oprah Winfrey during the television special of the year in March, and will be welcoming a daughter this summer. But Meghan is also healing from her pain in an unusual way and has introduced Harry and Archie to it as well. Keep scrolling to find out more.