Jay-Z's Cannabis Company Just Scored A Major Deal

Apart from his music repertoire, Jay-Z is known for his lucrative businesses, including champagne label Armand de Brignac, agency Roc Nation, and streaming platform TIDAL. In particular, Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey just purchased a majority stake in TIDAL for $297 million in cash and stock bonds (via The Verge). If that wasn't enough, Jay-Z's newest endeavor has just closed in on another massive deal.

In 2020, Jay-Z announced his latest venture: a cannabis line called Monogram. Officially launched in December 2020, the California-based company currently offers various weed strains, ranging between 23% – 34.9% THC, as well as pre-rolled joints starting at $40, according to its website. "Cannabis has been around for thousands of years, yet it is still an industry whose legacy of skilled craftsmanship is often overlooked," Jay-Z said in a press release, per Vogue. "I created Monogram to give cannabis the respect it deserves by showcasing the tremendous hard work, time, and care that go into crafting a superior smoke. Monogram products are next-level when it comes to quality and consistency, and we're just getting started."

Apparently, things have been going great, as Jay-Z's new deal could turn him into the biggest cannabis producer in California.