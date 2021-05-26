The Real Reason Rachel Bilson Is Apologizing To A Former Co-Star
Rachel Bilson lit up TV screens in the mid-2000s when she starred as Summer Roberts on the primetime teen drama "The O.C."
Bilson knows the show is a pop-culture mainstay and even seemed open to a reboot when she spoke on IMDb's "Movies That Changed My Life Podcast" in May. "You know, I think there's always those discussions and people saying if they want it and what not. I don't know," she said. "It's kind of hard to figure out where everyone would go. I'm sure there's places to go. There's like a whole new class I'm sure they could come up with.
Although Bilson seems to have fond memories of her time on the show, director and actor Tate Donovan, who played Jimmy Cooper on the show, doesn't exactly share the same sentiments. He told Vulture in 2013, "By the time I started to direct, the kids on the show had developed a really bad attitude." He further explained, "They just didn't want to be doing the show anymore. It was pretty tough; they were very tough to work with. The adults were all fantastic, total pros. But you know how it is with young actors — and I know because I was one of them once."
Now Bilson is making an apology to one of her co-stars. Keep reading for more details.
Rachel Bilson has a lot to say to O.C. co-star Tate Donovan
Rachel Bilson is apologizing to former co-star and "O.C." director Tate Donovan for her supposed poor behavior on set, according to People. Donovan joined Bilson and Melinda Clarke on their podcast, "Welcome to the O.C., B*****s," where Bilson set the record straight.
"You went on to direct us on 'The O.C.' and I know some of us kids were little a**holes," she said. "And I think that speaks to that whole unaware, young, youthful, ignorant ... just idiots. And I hope I wasn't as bad as it's come off." Bilson continued, "I thought you were so wonderful and such a wonderful director and an amazing human. So if I ever added to any of the a**holeness, I want to apologize on the record here right now."
Donovan seemed to accept Bilson's apology, adding, "You can't help but believe all the sort of hype everyone gets caught up in, especially when you're young." However, he did reflect on an impactful first scene with Bilson. "You were in Seth's house and you were coming down to the pool to talk to Ryan or something like that. You did the scene, and it was great ... And I said, 'Just so you know, that was great. Just so know, you've just come from Seth's room, and you've had a huge argument, in that thing, and you're like, breaking up.'"
Donovan seemed to allude to Bilson's past wise behavior with, "You go, 'Tate, I don't read scripts, I smoke pot,'" he said.