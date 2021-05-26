Courteney Cox Reacts To Ross And Rachel's First Kiss
"Friends" may have given us plenty of reasons to laugh over the years, but the super popular sitcom also featured a fair share of romantics moments that made viewers swoon. Do you remember Monica and Chandler's proposal? What about Phoebe and Mike's wedding? Of course, if you're a fan of the show, then you couldn't possibly forget Ross and Rachel's first kiss.
The characters that were played by David Schwimmer and Jennifer Aniston, respectively, shared a will-they-or-won't-they vibe throughout many episodes at that point. It was a classic case of one person being in a relationship while the other was single and then vice-versa. When the two finally opened up about their feelings in Season 2, Episode 7, during in a scene which resulted in a brief but emotional fight, it seemed like they might again miss their chance at love. However, suddenly, they were face to face with the rain falling behind them and... they kissed!
It was a moment that fans had been eagerly waiting for and one that can still give you shivers. It was also a scene that Aniston rewatched in preparation for the "Friends" reunion. And now, while sitting down with her co-star, Courteney Cox, the star opened up about that "powerful" first kiss.
Ross and Rachel's first kiss made Courteney Cox cry
If you went back to enjoy old episodes of "Friends" in anticipation of the reunion (or just regularly rewatch the show because it remains one of your favorites even to this day), then you're definitely not alone. Not only have countless fans surely gone back to refresh their memories and relive their favorite moments over again, but so did two of the show's stars, Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox.
"Court and I watched it the other day just to catch up on some stuff," Aniston confirmed while sitting down for a chat with "Good Morning America" on May 25. One of the episodes that they popped on was "The One Where Ross Finds Out," which, of course, included the oh-so-memorable romantic scene that Aniston shared on-screen with David Schwimmer. While saying that they "laughed and cried" while watching the show, Cox added, "Their first kiss, Ross and Rachel, that was — ah! It was so powerful."
In fact, Cox found it so moving that Aniston even revealed, "Yeah, she was in tears." Honestly, it sounds like the entire reunion was an incredibly emotional experience for Cox.