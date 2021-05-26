Courteney Cox Reacts To Ross And Rachel's First Kiss

"Friends" may have given us plenty of reasons to laugh over the years, but the super popular sitcom also featured a fair share of romantics moments that made viewers swoon. Do you remember Monica and Chandler's proposal? What about Phoebe and Mike's wedding? Of course, if you're a fan of the show, then you couldn't possibly forget Ross and Rachel's first kiss.

The characters that were played by David Schwimmer and Jennifer Aniston, respectively, shared a will-they-or-won't-they vibe throughout many episodes at that point. It was a classic case of one person being in a relationship while the other was single and then vice-versa. When the two finally opened up about their feelings in Season 2, Episode 7, during in a scene which resulted in a brief but emotional fight, it seemed like they might again miss their chance at love. However, suddenly, they were face to face with the rain falling behind them and... they kissed!

It was a moment that fans had been eagerly waiting for and one that can still give you shivers. It was also a scene that Aniston rewatched in preparation for the "Friends" reunion. And now, while sitting down with her co-star, Courteney Cox, the star opened up about that "powerful" first kiss.