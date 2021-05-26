The Hilarious Reason Emma Thompson Felt 'Tortured' While Filming Cruella
Emma Thompson is one of the funniest and most talented actors in Hollywood. The British star is not only known for her performances in iconic films such as "The Remains of the Day," "Sense and Sensibility," "Much Ado About Nothing, "Love Actually," and more, but she's also well loved for unfiltered personality in press junkets and interviews. In fact, Thompson famously revealed to Stephen Colbert on "The Late Show" that she turned down Donald Trump when he asked her out on the set of "Primary Colors" in 1998.
"In those days he was just a tacky property owner," Thompson said on "The Late Show" in 2018. (Colbert replied, "These days, too, really.") Thompson eventually turned the future president down, but lamented that she could've been the First Lady of the United States if she had gone out with him.
Thompson's hilarious personality has not only made talk show hosts laugh out loud, but she seems to have that affect on her co-stars as well. Thompson had her "Cruella" co-star Emma Stone in tears after she revealed that she felt "tortured" on the set of the Disney film.
Keep scrolling to find out why the filming process was so torturous for Thompson.
Emma Thompson made a cheeky confession about her 'Cruella' costume
In an interview with British morning show "Lorraine," which aired on May 26, Emma Thompson — who plays Baroness von Hellman — revealed that she struggled with her character's undergarments while in costume for "Cruella."
"I mean I don't like underwear full stop. I mean, I stopped wearing it a long time ago. It's not my scene. I don't like comfortable underwear. I find comfortable underwear uncomfortable," Thompson laughed, adding that the shapewear she wore underneath the dresses "felt like a torture item."
Describing her underwear as "industrial," the Oscar winner went on to say that fitting into them felt like squeezing a tube of toothpaste. "If you squeeze it hard enough things will come up and go down and make the shapes," she described with hand motions, which made Emma Stone wipe her eyes from laughing. "But it's like you're dealing with a Plasticine person. If you put Mr. Blobby into that corset, he would look good."
Industrial-strength underwear aside, there's no denying that Thompson brought the mantra "beauty is pain" to life while filming the movie. We just hope the costuming for her next movie is a bit more comfortable.