The Hilarious Reason Emma Thompson Felt 'Tortured' While Filming Cruella

Emma Thompson is one of the funniest and most talented actors in Hollywood. The British star is not only known for her performances in iconic films such as "The Remains of the Day," "Sense and Sensibility," "Much Ado About Nothing, "Love Actually," and more, but she's also well loved for unfiltered personality in press junkets and interviews. In fact, Thompson famously revealed to Stephen Colbert on "The Late Show" that she turned down Donald Trump when he asked her out on the set of "Primary Colors" in 1998.

"In those days he was just a tacky property owner," Thompson said on "The Late Show" in 2018. (Colbert replied, "These days, too, really.") Thompson eventually turned the future president down, but lamented that she could've been the First Lady of the United States if she had gone out with him.

Thompson's hilarious personality has not only made talk show hosts laugh out loud, but she seems to have that affect on her co-stars as well. Thompson had her "Cruella" co-star Emma Stone in tears after she revealed that she felt "tortured" on the set of the Disney film.

