The Real Reason Paul Rudd Wasn't Part Of The Friends Reunion

Paul Rudd has taken on many roles over the past couple of decades. He played Josh Lucas in the iconic '90s comedy "Clueless" alongside Alicia Silverstone, and Pete in the romantic comedy "Knocked Up." However, one character a whole generation remembers him for is Mike Hannigan, Phoebe Buffay's boyfriend in "Friends" during Seasons 9 and 10. Even though fans of the show believe he's an important character, Rudd does not feel the same way.

"In something like 'Friends,' the show was about them, but it's an interesting thing to be a part of," he told Variety in June 2020. "I was only in it for just a blip. I felt, 'I'm like a prop on this show. It's not about Mike Hannigan.' But there's a very interesting feeling to be a part of something that has that kind of profound impact on pop culture."

With that being said, Rudd's career is still very much in demand, and trying to schedule time for the reunion was likely another factor as to why he did not make an appearance. According to Bustle, he is scheduled to appear in Apple TV's "The Shrink Next Door," Marvel's "What If...?" and "Ghostbusters: Afterlife" in 2021. As noted by The Hollywood Reporter, Rudd is currently filming "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania," which is scheduled for a 2023 release.