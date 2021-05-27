Britney Spears Opens Up About Having Her Children At An Early Age

Britney Spears opened up about having her kids at a young age in an Instagram post uploaded on May 26. In a somewhat rare candid moment, Spears took to the caption of the post to discuss what it was like having babies when he was in her early 20s. The pop star married Kevin Federline in 2004, after a whirlwind romance, and the two welcomed their first child, Sean Preston, together the following year. At the time, Spears was just 24-years-old, according to CapitalFM. The very next year, Spears gave birth to Jayden James, which made her a 25-year-old mother of two babies under two.

The Instagram photo that Spears shared was of her sitting in a swimming pool with her two boys, both wearing floaties and baseball hats. Another child can be seen by Spears' side, as she sat wearing a pair of sunglasses, a striped bikini, and a relatively emotionless look on her face. However, it wasn't the photo itself that had fans talking — it was the caption. Read on to find out what Spears wrote.