Less Than 10% Of People Would Switch Places With This Real Housewife

While reality stars may seem like they have a fabulous lifestyle, many fans aren't fooled by the glitz and glam that's presented on cameras. Even though these celebs make headlines, it turns out our readers know that keeping up with appearances in the entertainment world isn't as luxurious as it seems. According to a recent Nicki Swift survey, we found out that there are a few reality stars, that, despite their fame, fans would never want to switch lives with.

Want to know who was named? First, let's start with some of the options fans chose from. Of course, there was reality TV maven Kim Kardashian, along with the ultra-wealthy Anna Shay from "Bling Empire." Also on the list were "Laguna Beach" and "The Hills" alum Lauren Conrad, followed by several other well-known names in the reality TV sphere. There was also the "other" option, where fans could write in their own answer.

So, which "Real Housewife" received less than 10% of the vote? We've got all the tea below.