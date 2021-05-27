Heather Morris Reveals New Details About Lea Michele's Bullying

Lea Michele captivated audiences on "Glee," but she also made headlines for her reported less-than-perfect behavior behind the scenes. When Michele reportedly tweeted about George Floyd with the Black Lives Matter hashtag in 2020, her co-star Samantha Ware took her to task (via Variety): "Remember when you made my first television gig a living hell?!?!," she wrote. "Cause I'll never forget. I believe you told everyone that if you had the opportunity you would 's— in my wig!' amongst other traumatic microaggressions that made me question a career in Hollywood."

Alex Newell, meanwhile, joined "Glee" halfway through its run, and he, too, got real about Michele's reported behavior. He wrote (via Variety), "We ain't got not a damn thing to lie about 6 years later!" He also tweeted, "I'm gonna say this one time... when my friends goes through something traumatic I also go through it... that's what friendship is... and if you can't understand that then you're part of the problem... and that's on PERIODT! And I mean that for both sides of this coin!"

Now, Heather Morris is speaking out about her former co-star's behavior on the "Glee" set, too. Keep reading for more details.