Inside Nick Cannon's New Talk Show

Nick Cannon is adding to his resume....again. The TV host debuted his new talk show, appropriately titled "Nick Cannon," in a teaser video that gives fans a behind-the-scenes look into the host's new show set, featuring a giant gold "N" in the background.

Cannon is obviously no stranger to TV, beginning his career in the late '90s as a TV writer on Nickelodeon's "All That" (via Vibe). A few years later, Cannon would create "Wild 'N Out," the 15-years-and-counting comedy rap show which he claims is worth about half a billion dollars. The TV host's work relationship with ViacomCBS's Nickelodeon only expanded when the actor took on the role as chair of TeenNick. If that wasn't enough, Cannon hosted "America's Got Talent" and produced and hosted "The Masked Singer," so what's one more show?

The new talk show was originally slated to premiere in the fall of 2020, but after Cannon received backlash for anti-Semitic comments, causing the star to be fired from ViacomCBS — then later rehired after an apology — "Nick Cannon" was pushed to 2021. So what exactly should fans expect from "Nick Cannon?" According to the star, "a good time."