Inside Nick Cannon's New Talk Show
Nick Cannon is adding to his resume....again. The TV host debuted his new talk show, appropriately titled "Nick Cannon," in a teaser video that gives fans a behind-the-scenes look into the host's new show set, featuring a giant gold "N" in the background.
Cannon is obviously no stranger to TV, beginning his career in the late '90s as a TV writer on Nickelodeon's "All That" (via Vibe). A few years later, Cannon would create "Wild 'N Out," the 15-years-and-counting comedy rap show which he claims is worth about half a billion dollars. The TV host's work relationship with ViacomCBS's Nickelodeon only expanded when the actor took on the role as chair of TeenNick. If that wasn't enough, Cannon hosted "America's Got Talent" and produced and hosted "The Masked Singer," so what's one more show?
The new talk show was originally slated to premiere in the fall of 2020, but after Cannon received backlash for anti-Semitic comments, causing the star to be fired from ViacomCBS — then later rehired after an apology — "Nick Cannon" was pushed to 2021. So what exactly should fans expect from "Nick Cannon?" According to the star, "a good time."
Nick Cannon will executive produce his new show
In the first promo teaser for Nick Cannon's new talk show "Nick Cannon," the star appears in front of a live audience to unveil the blue look behind his new set. The syndicated series will be a daytime talk show, a first for Cannon, whose background includes live comedy series "Wild N' Out" and "All That," as well as the competition series "America's Got Talent" and "The Masked Singer."
"It's been a longtime dream of mine to host my own daytime talk show, and that I'm able to do this in New York City, bringing daytime television back to the place that has fostered generations of talent, is very special to me," said the star who is executive-producing the series, in a statement, according to The Hollywood Reporter. "With this show, we'll be uniting all aspects of entertainment in a unique way in the very place where a lot of what we know today as our culture started. I couldn't ask for better partners than Debmar-Mercury and Fox and thank them for supporting me in this endeavor."
Given Cannon's success rate in television, it's no question "Nick Cannon" will surely bring the laughs. Plus, the actor has some producer power behind him. Cannon is working on the talk show with Katy Murphy Davis, showrunner for "The Oprah Winfrey Show" and "Red Table Talk," and Matt Strauss of "The View" and "Dr. Oz."