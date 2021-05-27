Kim Kardashian Clears The Air About Accusations Made By Her Former Staff

Kim Kardashian is not experiencing, like, the greatest public relations moment in her career right now. Despite a truly impressive new collection of thirst traps on her Instagram, and most public support for her side in the divorce from Kanye West, Kim has come under fire recently for a few different controversies. Among other things, Kim has been accused of art smuggling and looting by the Italian government, hooking up with her sister's boyfriend while he was married (which she denied), and violating California labor laws.

Until now, Kim has been pretty quiet on the seven former domestic workers and their lawsuit against her, which alleges, "Plaintiffs never received any paystubs, were not paid on regular pay periods, were not given their required meal and rest breaks, were not provided a means to record all their hours, were not paid all their hours, were not reimbursed for employment expenses, were not paid all their overtime wages, and were not paid their wages upon termination of employment," according to NBC News.

Also, there are claims that she withheld 10% of their pay for taxes, but did not actually report that to the tax authorities. (This would be very illegal.) So, Kim, uh, anything you wanna tell us?