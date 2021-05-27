Kim Kardashian Breaks Silence On Those Travis Barker Rumors

Ever since Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have started dating, they've been in the headlines pretty regularly. The couple is pretty fond of PDA, over-the-top gifts, tattoo tributes, and social media shoutouts, so people have been paying quite a bit of attention to them. Of course, not everyone is too fond of seeing Kourtney and Barker all over the headlines, and one of those people seems to be his ex-wife, Shanna Moakler.

Moakler has been outspoken about Kourtney and Barker's PDA, admitting to People that she finds it "weird," though also acknowledging that she has "no ill will" towards Kourtney or the couple. Despite that, things got a bit complicated when Barker and Moakler's daughter, Alabama, posted an alleged screenshot on her Instagram Story of a message from her mother. In the message, Moakler apparently says that she "divorced Travis because [she] caught him having an affair with Kim."

Naturally, fans were a bit shocked by Moakler's supposed accusation, since Barker is in such an intense relationship with Kourtney currently. To add fuel to the rumors, Barker did talk about his attraction to Kim while speaking to Us Weekly in 2015. "How could you not stare at Kim?" he said to the publication, adding that he "couldn't keep [his] eyes off of Kim."

After nearly a week of the rumor mill churning with a possible affair between Kim and Barker, the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star has finally set the record straight — keep reading to see what she said.