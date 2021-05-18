Details Emerge On Kim Kardashian And Travis Barker Affair Claim

One of the hottest — and most unexpected — new couples to come out of 2021 is Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker. Sources say the pair, who have known each other for years and have continuously been at the center of dating rumors, became an item in January. "Kourtney and Travis are officially a couple," an insider told Us Weekly at the time. "They have been close friends for years and have been dating for a couple months."

From there, Kourtney and Barker confirmed their relationship via social media and have been flaunting their love and showing off lots of PDA ever since. They spent Valentine's Day together, and in April, the Blink 182 rocker showered the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star with flowers and a lavish night out. He also declared his love for his girlfriend in a sweet Instagram post. He wrote, "I F***ING LOVE YOU! YOU'RE A BLESSING TO THIS WORLD. HAPPY BIRTHDAY."

As it turns out, Barker may have had his eye on Kourtney's sister Kim Kardashian years ago. Keep scrolling to find out what he's said about the newly single reality star and whether there's any truth to ex Shanna Moakler's claims that Barker cheated on her with Kim while they were still married.