Details Emerge On Kim Kardashian And Travis Barker Affair Claim
One of the hottest — and most unexpected — new couples to come out of 2021 is Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker. Sources say the pair, who have known each other for years and have continuously been at the center of dating rumors, became an item in January. "Kourtney and Travis are officially a couple," an insider told Us Weekly at the time. "They have been close friends for years and have been dating for a couple months."
From there, Kourtney and Barker confirmed their relationship via social media and have been flaunting their love and showing off lots of PDA ever since. They spent Valentine's Day together, and in April, the Blink 182 rocker showered the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star with flowers and a lavish night out. He also declared his love for his girlfriend in a sweet Instagram post. He wrote, "I F***ING LOVE YOU! YOU'RE A BLESSING TO THIS WORLD. HAPPY BIRTHDAY."
As it turns out, Barker may have had his eye on Kourtney's sister Kim Kardashian years ago. Keep scrolling to find out what he's said about the newly single reality star and whether there's any truth to ex Shanna Moakler's claims that Barker cheated on her with Kim while they were still married.
Travis Barker admitted he had a crush on Kim Kardashian
Before he and Kourtney Kardashian ever got together, Travis Barker once told Us Weekly that he had a major crush on her sister, Kim Kardashian, when she was still Paris Hilton's assistant. In fact, he admitted he couldn't keep his eyes off the reality star. "How could you not stare at Kim? Mind you, I enjoyed hanging out with Paris, but I love curvy girls," he gushed in 2015. "Kim was eye candy. I was no way disrespectful to Paris, but I couldn't keep my eyes off Kim!"
The famous drummer also shared that the two would hang out sometimes as they both live in Calabasas. "We would go out to eat, just hang out," Barker said at the time, revealing he was attracted to Kim and that they had a flirtatious connection. However, he noted that "nothing ever happened between" them.
According to his ex Shanna Moakler, something did happen between him and Kim ... while they were still married.
Shanna Moakler claims Travis Barker cheated on her with Kim Kardashian
It's becoming clearer and clearer that Shanna Moakler does not approve of Travis Barker's new romance with Kourtney Kardashian. Just weeks after publicly calling the couple's PDA "weird" and sources coming forward to say she was "hurt" that her ex-husband was showering his new girlfriend with the same romantic gestures he once did for her, she's claimed he cheated on her with Kim Kardashian while they were still married.
The accusation surfaced in a direct message posted by the model and Blink-182 drummer's teenage daughter Alabama, who wanted to expose her mom's lies and the truth about their mother-daughter relationship. She wrote (per Page Six): "Everybody thinks my mother is amazing, Matthew [Shanna's boyfriend] is nothing but awful to her not only that but he cheats on her." Alabama continued, "My mom has never completely been in my life. Can you guys stop painting her out to be an amazing mom? Did your moms ask to see you on Mother's Day [because] mine didn't? I'm done keeping it a secret, reality shows."
The Instagram Story shows Moakler responding to a fan about her relationship with Barker, including what led to their split. It reads: "I divorced Travis because I caught him having an affair with Kim. Now, he's in love with her sister ... it's all gross. I'm not the bad guy!"
Sources say Shanna Moakler's claims are false
Following the affair rumors, sources close to Kim Kardashian told Page Six there is no truth to Shanna Moakler's claims. "Travis and Kim have never had a romantic relationship," an insider said. "They were friends who met through Paris Hilton and that is also how Kourtney and Travis were introduced."
Another source also said that "it's a shame" the rocker's ex-wife would involve Kim in her drama with Travis Barker. "She is clearly bitter her ex is happy and has moved on," the insider explained. "It's extremely hurtful to her kids how she is behaving. Hopefully, she gets the help that she needs and can eventually find happiness."
As for Barker's previous comments about being attracted to Kourtney Kardashian's sister, a source told Page Six he was just "joking" and that "anyone who is close to them has always known that Travis has been in love with Kourtney for forever [not Kim]." The insider continued, "They are madly in love and best of friends. Everyone in their circle couldn't be happier for them." They also noted that "there is nothing weird or any drama here."
As of right now, neither Barker nor Kourtney have responded to the cheating accusations. They're probably too happy to care.