Why Kim Kardashian Is Being Sued By Her Former Staff

Kim Kardashian is no stranger to the law. The reality star has found herself entangled in a number of sticky legal situations over the years (who could forget about the Kardashian clan's legal drama with Blac Chyna?) and another lawsuit has since reared its head, this time from a number of former employees.

The reality star should be well-equipped to handle being back in the spotlight over her latest legal case, though. As fans will already know, Kardashian has been studying to become a lawyer and revealed her big career aspirations during an interview with Vogue in April 2019. Kardashian has kept fans well updated on her lawyer journey since, sharing insights into her four-year apprenticeship on social media as she prepares to take the bar exam in 2022.

The "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star also has the support of lawyer and CNN host, Van Jones. He gushed over Kardashian's abilities during a May appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," where he admitted the star has been "doing amazing" in her studies and "has used her platform to help people behind bars." He added, "Her dad was a lawyer, and she always wanted to be a lawyer."

But back to Kardashian's latest legal battle, keep scrolling for all the details on why she's being sued.