Why Kim Kardashian Is Being Sued By Her Former Staff
Kim Kardashian is no stranger to the law. The reality star has found herself entangled in a number of sticky legal situations over the years (who could forget about the Kardashian clan's legal drama with Blac Chyna?) and another lawsuit has since reared its head, this time from a number of former employees.
The reality star should be well-equipped to handle being back in the spotlight over her latest legal case, though. As fans will already know, Kardashian has been studying to become a lawyer and revealed her big career aspirations during an interview with Vogue in April 2019. Kardashian has kept fans well updated on her lawyer journey since, sharing insights into her four-year apprenticeship on social media as she prepares to take the bar exam in 2022.
The "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star also has the support of lawyer and CNN host, Van Jones. He gushed over Kardashian's abilities during a May appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," where he admitted the star has been "doing amazing" in her studies and "has used her platform to help people behind bars." He added, "Her dad was a lawyer, and she always wanted to be a lawyer."
But back to Kardashian's latest legal battle, keep scrolling for all the details on why she's being sued.
Kim Kardashian is being accused of allegedly being 'late with pay' and more by seven former staff members
Kim Kardashian was hit with a lawsuit by seven former members of her home maintenance staff who claimed they are allegedly owed money from when they worked at her Hidden Hills home. According to a report from Daily Mail, Kardashian has been accused of not only purportedly paying her staff late, but she also allegedly didn't pay them for working overtime.
That's not all, though. The former staff members — including a 16-year-old — also claimed in the lawsuit that they allegedly didn't have their hours properly recorded, supposedly had occasions where they weren't allowed to take breaks, and claimed Kardashian allegedly kept back 10% of their wages for tax reasons.
A rep for Kardashian responded to the lawsuit in a statement issued to Page Six, which claimed the "workers were hired and paid through a third-party vendor hired by [Kardashian] to provide ongoing services." They added that Kardashian was allegedly "not party to the agreement made between the vendor and their workers" and, so, "is not responsible for how the vendor manages their business and the agreements they have made directly with their staff."
The statement concluded that the reality star "has never not paid a vendor for their services and hopes that the issue between these workers and the vendor who hired them can be amicably resolved soon."