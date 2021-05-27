Here's How Much Jason Tartick Was Offered To Become The Bachelor

For decades, details about "The Bachelor" and "The Bachelorette" salaries have been a topic of interest. This is likely because more often than not, anyone who has joined the franchise has also had the opportunity to transform their lives and start new careers as reality TV personalities. Just look at "Bachelor" stars Nick Viall, Ashley Iaconetti, and Colton Underwood, who went on to create podcasts, become Instagram influencers, and write best-selling books.

Now, this may come as a surprise — but "Bachelor" and "Bachelorette" contestants do not get paid for their time on the reality franchise. Instead, it's only after they've joined Bachelor Nation that they have the chance to earn a pretty hefty penny. According to Dean Unglert, who appeared on Rachel Lindsay's season of "The Bachelorette," he was able to negotiate a big salary bump when he joined the cast of "Bachelor in Paradise" in 2018.

He shared details about his time on the show on "Bachelorette" alum Jason Tartick's "Trading Secrets" podcast May 24: "They hit me up and they were like, 'Hey, do you want to do 'Bachelor in Paradise,' this other show that pays $400 a day, and you could be there for up to 30 days,' something like that." However, after talking to friends, he realized he could make more money. As it turns out, the leads of "The Bachelor" and "The Bachelorette" are paid even more!

Keep scrolling to find out how much Jason Tartick was offered to become "The Bachelor" in 2019.