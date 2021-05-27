Why Lil Baby Was At The White House
When George Floyd's family joined President Joe Biden at the White House to mark the anniversary of his murder, they brought an unexpected guest with them: rapper Lil Baby.
As The New York Times reported, Floyd's family came to D.C. in order to advocate for the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act. Named after the man whose death at the hands of a police officer sparked protests around the world, the act would establish a national registry of police misbehavior. It would also ban any kind of racial or religious profiling and dismantle qualified immunity for law enforcement. Currently, the legislation named after Floyd is stalled in the Senate.
Per CNN, his brother Philonese Floyd said that they had a "great" meeting with Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. "He's a genuine guy. They always speak from the heart," Philonese commented, adding, "We're just thankful for what's going on and we just want the George Floyd Policing Act to be passed." Biden also spoke highly of the Floyd family, noting that the meeting went "incredibly well" in his opinion. "We spent a long time together. I got a chance to spend a lot of time with Gianna and her family," the president said, describing how he provided George's daughter with plenty of snacks. Floyd family attorney Chris Stewart said that Gianna "had an absolute ball" with Biden.
Lil Baby grew close to George Floyd's family during nationwide Black Lives Matter protests
Per TMZ, Lil Baby was also part of the group that visited President Joe Biden at the White House on May 25.
In the video, the rapper joined the Floyd family and their attorney Ben Crump on Capitol Hill, marking the anniversary of George Floyd's murder. When a TMZ reporter asked them about the purpose of their trip and what they want to discuss with the president, Lil Baby promptly leaned in and answered: "Trying to pass the George Floyd Police Act bill."
According to The Hill, Lil Baby, whose birth name is Dominique Armani Jones, became a close friend of the family over the past year. In response to the protests in his hometown of Atlanta, he released a protest song called "The Bigger Picture," calling for an end to police brutality and injustice.
And in December 2020, Lil Baby surprised Floyd's daughter Gianna by paying for an extravagant party for her seventh birthday, per Forbes. "Lil Baby decided to sponsor Gianna's birthday party and has been very supportive," said family friend Erika Platt. "We are very grateful for that."