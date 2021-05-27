Why Lil Baby Was At The White House

When George Floyd's family joined President Joe Biden at the White House to mark the anniversary of his murder, they brought an unexpected guest with them: rapper Lil Baby.

As The New York Times reported, Floyd's family came to D.C. in order to advocate for the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act. Named after the man whose death at the hands of a police officer sparked protests around the world, the act would establish a national registry of police misbehavior. It would also ban any kind of racial or religious profiling and dismantle qualified immunity for law enforcement. Currently, the legislation named after Floyd is stalled in the Senate.

Per CNN, his brother Philonese Floyd said that they had a "great" meeting with Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. "He's a genuine guy. They always speak from the heart," Philonese commented, adding, "We're just thankful for what's going on and we just want the George Floyd Policing Act to be passed." Biden also spoke highly of the Floyd family, noting that the meeting went "incredibly well" in his opinion. "We spent a long time together. I got a chance to spend a lot of time with Gianna and her family," the president said, describing how he provided George's daughter with plenty of snacks. Floyd family attorney Chris Stewart said that Gianna "had an absolute ball" with Biden.

And, as TMZ recorded, Lil Baby was also part of the group that visited the White House.