Is Pete Davidson Really Leaving SNL?

Fans are pretty sure that Pete Davidson has been dropping hints that he's leaving the Saturday Night Live cast, and they are not happy about it. In the seven (that's right, seven) seasons that Davidson has been on the show, his signature style of ironic depression mixed with moments of real sincerity about mental health has made him a general fan favorite.

His tenure on the show may not be as long as co-star Kenan Thompson's marathon run of 18 seasons, but seven years is actually on the high end of standard for an SNL cast member to stay on the show. Tina Fey, for example, left the cast after six seasons and Leslie Jones was only on for five.

SNL just wrapped up its 46th season, and executives have not yet announced the final cast for the upcoming 47th season in the fall. So what makes fans so sure Davidson is ready to pack it in? Here's what he said.