Pete Davidson Has Something To Say About Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen got herself into hot water in May 2021 when Courtney Stodden gave an interview to The Daily Beast and shared that model Chrissy Teigen cyberbullied them.
Stodden gained media attention back in 2011 when they married 50-year-old actor Doug Hutchinson when they were just 16. Rather than coming down on the 50-year-old for marrying a child, the media and the public instead came down on Stodden, viciously ridiculing them. "... Joy Behar had a field day with calling me a 'slut,'" Stodden told The Daily Beast. "Courtney Love told me I was a 'whore.' People came out of the woodwork to beat up on a kid because she was in a situation that she shouldn't have been in."
But one of the most egregious offenders was Teigen, whom Stodden claimed would publicly DM them telling them to kill themself. TMZ also dug up several old tweets from Teigen, telling a teenage Stodden to take a "dirt nap" and to "go to sleep forever." On the 2021 season finale of "Saturday Night Live," Pete Davidson made a joke about Teigen's situation on Weekend Update, and it got an enthusiastic reaction.
Pete Davidson joked about 'getting Chrissy Teigen out of our lives'
On the May 22, 2021 episode of "Saturday Night Live," Pete Davidson joked about how he was excited to wear a mask during the pandemic so he would be less easily recognized. "If there's one good thing about the pandemic, besides getting Chrissy Teigen out of our lives–" Davidson said, to an uproar of laughter. Davidson then made an uneasy face, garnering more laughter, to which Davidson followed up, "I'm relieved" (via Us Weekly).
Davidson was apparently referring to the aftermath of Teigen's feud with Courtney Stodden, which led to Macy's and Target dropping Teigen's Cravings line of cookware, reports Page Six. A source close to Teigen told the outlet that following the blowback, "She's so raw and vulnerable ... I don't know if she can come back to social media."
Although Teigen tweeted that she tried to apologize to Stodden privately, Stodden claims to have never heard from her. "All of me wants to believe this is a sincere apology," Stodden wrote on Instagram, "but it feels like a public attempt to save her partnerships with Target and other brands who are realizing her 'wokeness' is a broken record." Teigen also had another controversy regarding performative "wokeness" in 2020 when she urged her followers to boycott Goya due to the CEO's support for Donald Trump, Yahoo! reports. A month later, she posted an Instagram video of her cooking with a can of Goya beans on her counter.