Pete Davidson Has Something To Say About Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy Teigen got herself into hot water in May 2021 when Courtney Stodden gave an interview to The Daily Beast and shared that model Chrissy Teigen cyberbullied them.

Stodden gained media attention back in 2011 when they married 50-year-old actor Doug Hutchinson when they were just 16. Rather than coming down on the 50-year-old for marrying a child, the media and the public instead came down on Stodden, viciously ridiculing them. "... Joy Behar had a field day with calling me a 'slut,'" Stodden told The Daily Beast. "Courtney Love told me I was a 'whore.' People came out of the woodwork to beat up on a kid because she was in a situation that she shouldn't have been in."

But one of the most egregious offenders was Teigen, whom Stodden claimed would publicly DM them telling them to kill themself. TMZ also dug up several old tweets from Teigen, telling a teenage Stodden to take a "dirt nap" and to "go to sleep forever." On the 2021 season finale of "Saturday Night Live," Pete Davidson made a joke about Teigen's situation on Weekend Update, and it got an enthusiastic reaction.