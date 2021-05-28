Prince Harry Opens Up About The Extreme Toll The Pandemic Has Taken

The coronavirus pandemic may have affected people all over the world differently, but every single person had a reaction to learning about the illness and living through some extremely tough times. In the bonus episode of "The Me You Can't See," Prince Harry talks about how the challenges of the pandemic sort of united the world. "Pre-COVID there was probably a situation of us and them when it came to mental illness. Now I think it's just us," Harry said, according to the Daily Mail, suggesting that we're all in this together.

Glenn Close agreed with Harry, saying "we have gone through an unprecedented time... we are now in a transforming world." The actor also compared the impact that the coronavirus pandemic had on the world to what happened after 9/11, saying that COVID-19 is "just as big as 9/11 was," according to the Daily Mail. She went on to suggest that people need to "take the time in solitude and in quiet to figure out how [they] have changed and how it has affected how [them]."

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health, please contact the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741, call the National Alliance on Mental Illness helpline at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264), or visit the National Institute of Mental Health website.