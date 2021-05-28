Will Smith Has A Word For His Body After His Weight Gain

It's safe to say that Will Smith is one of the biggest cultural icons of the 1990s, 2000s, and now. When he's not reminiscing about "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air," fans remember his rap career (and those summertime bops), which eventually got him the fame and talent to star in blockbuster movies like "Independence Day" as well as the "Bad Boys" and "Men in Black" franchises.

Smith is also known around Hollywood for how versatile he is. Not only has he done fun action movies, but he's also showcased his dramatic talent in critically-acclaimed films like "Ali," "The Pursuit of Happyness" and "Concussion." Now, the Golden Globe-nominated actor and dad of three is taking on a whole new venture: a journey to transform his body.

On May 4, the actor shared a Boomerang posing with his hip jutted out. "This is the body that carried me through an entire pandemic and countless days grazing thru the pantry," he captioned the post. "I love this body, but I wanna FEEL better. No more midnight muffins...this is it! Imma get in the BEST SHAPE OF MY LIFE!!!!!"

Smith's road to new and improved health and fitness will be captured in "Best Shape of My Life," a six-part, unscripted YouTube series that will see Smith improving his fitness agility and "teaming up with guests including pro athletes, scientists and experts," stated a press release (via People). We can't wait to see how Smith transforms himself! And he just shared an update with fans.