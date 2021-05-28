Will Smith Has A Word For His Body After His Weight Gain
It's safe to say that Will Smith is one of the biggest cultural icons of the 1990s, 2000s, and now. When he's not reminiscing about "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air," fans remember his rap career (and those summertime bops), which eventually got him the fame and talent to star in blockbuster movies like "Independence Day" as well as the "Bad Boys" and "Men in Black" franchises.
Smith is also known around Hollywood for how versatile he is. Not only has he done fun action movies, but he's also showcased his dramatic talent in critically-acclaimed films like "Ali," "The Pursuit of Happyness" and "Concussion." Now, the Golden Globe-nominated actor and dad of three is taking on a whole new venture: a journey to transform his body.
On May 4, the actor shared a Boomerang posing with his hip jutted out. "This is the body that carried me through an entire pandemic and countless days grazing thru the pantry," he captioned the post. "I love this body, but I wanna FEEL better. No more midnight muffins...this is it! Imma get in the BEST SHAPE OF MY LIFE!!!!!"
Smith's road to new and improved health and fitness will be captured in "Best Shape of My Life," a six-part, unscripted YouTube series that will see Smith improving his fitness agility and "teaming up with guests including pro athletes, scientists and experts," stated a press release (via People). We can't wait to see how Smith transforms himself! And he just shared an update with fans.
Will Smith referred to himself in a negative way
Movie stars... they're just like us — or at least Will Smith is, in terms of his self-proclaimed pandemic weight gain. On May 27, the actor shared with his 53.7 million Instagram followers how he's losing the weight he's put on. "That is so nasty," the actor-producer said in a video of his post-quarantine body. Set to the Busta Rhymes' "Touch It" remix, the video shows clips of Smith doing various exercises at a gym to get back in shape.
Many of his Instagram followers praised his journey and cheer him on. "From WILL SMITH to DID SMITH," enthused one user. "GETTING THERE," wrote another, along with the bicep emoji and the hashtag "#become." Others were just here for Will Smith in briefs. "Is this an underwear ad cos I didn't see nothing else," joked a fan.
Still, other users disagreed with the actor's judgement of his body. "You're beautiful PERIOD! Nothing nasty about your [physique]!" commented a follower. "Many would kill to be in that shape." "Jada don't have Will f***ing Smith calling himself nasty because he got a little bit overweight. NO," another person tweeted. "I do not want to hear the literal blueprint doubting himself about anything." And some felt his use of the word "nasty" was problematic in general. "I [applaud] #WillSmith body makeover but referring to your slightly overweight body as #sonasty reinforces the rampant #fatphobia the rest of us face daily," another user tweeted.