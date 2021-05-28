When Did Prince Harry Really Start Working With Oprah?

This has undoubtedly been Prince Harry's year in the media. Has any other British royal been so consistently in the news as the redhead duke who quit the monarchy last year? Even the death of Prince Philip, the longest-serving consort to a royal monarch, per Town and Country, did not spark so much interest. Harry and Meghan Markle spoke to Oprah Winfrey in a shocking tell-all interview in March, and it seems as if he has so much more to say.

After the interview, Harry and Meghan mostly kept to themselves until the Duke of Edinburgh died and the Spare had to fly over the pond to attend the funeral. After some of his family members launched icy daggers of scorn in his direction, Harry returned to the United States. This time, he wasn't hiding behind veiled comments. He came out all guns blazing and blasted his father and the royal family in a sit-down with Dax Shepard on the Armchair Expert podcast. Since then, he has starred on Oprah's newest series about mental health called "The Me You Can't See". He has also made several disparaging remarks about Prince Charles and the way he allegedly failed to support Harry's mental and emotional wellbeing, per "Good Morning America."

However, it seems as if Harry and Oprah have been cozying up for a long time. The Queen of All Media dropped a bombshell when she revealed how long she and Harry have really been working together. Here's the scoop.