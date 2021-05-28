The Real Reason Miles Teller Was Reportedly Punched In The Face

Miles Teller was allegedly punched in the face at the Monkeypod Kitchen in Maui on May 26 by a man who claimed the actor owed him money. The man confronted Teller in the bathroom and then punched him in the face before the two took their fight outside. Teller reportedly screamed that he was "going to press charges," per TMZ. The man who punched Teller was a wedding planner who claimed that the "Top Gun: Maverick" actor owed him $60,000 for services he did at Teller and wife Keleigh Perry Teller's wedding in 2019.

Although the alleged altercation escalated outside the bathroom, Teller was not seriously hurt and then left the restaurant with Sperry Teller. The two were eating dinner before the altercation happened. TMZ adds that police were notified about the altercation, but no one has been arrested, and they're still investigating the incident.

Teller didn't seem too upset or startled about being punched in the face, because he trolled his new BFF Aaron Rodgers on Twitter the next day. "Cheers to signing with the Packers," Teller tweeted, referring to Rodger's possible departure from the Green Bay Packers next season. Teller clearly hasn't let vacation drama dull his humor.