The Real Reason Miles Teller Was Reportedly Punched In The Face
Miles Teller is not having a very peaceful vacation. The "Whiplash" actor has been vacationing in Hawaii with his wife Keleigh Sperry Teller and the newly engaged Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers since May 26, according to People. Sperry Teller revealed that they were having a couple's vacation together when she posted photos of them hiking and swimming in waterfalls. "Ponds with soulmates," she captioned photos on her Instagram carousel of her husband, Woodley, and Rodgers, on top of a waterfall, adding butterfly and rainbow emojis to emphasize the scenery. Teller and Rodgers were introduced to each other through Woodley, who co-starred with Teller in films such as "The Spectacular Now" and the "Divergent" franchise.
While Sperry Teller's pictures showed her husband smiling and enjoying their vacation with friends, the good times did not last. Teller was reportedly punched in the face by a man on the same day his wife uploaded the hiking pictures on Instagram. So, what led to Teller's altercation? We've got the scoop for you below.
Miles Teller was assaulted over money
Miles Teller was allegedly punched in the face at the Monkeypod Kitchen in Maui on May 26 by a man who claimed the actor owed him money. The man confronted Teller in the bathroom and then punched him in the face before the two took their fight outside. Teller reportedly screamed that he was "going to press charges," per TMZ. The man who punched Teller was a wedding planner who claimed that the "Top Gun: Maverick" actor owed him $60,000 for services he did at Teller and wife Keleigh Perry Teller's wedding in 2019.
Although the alleged altercation escalated outside the bathroom, Teller was not seriously hurt and then left the restaurant with Sperry Teller. The two were eating dinner before the altercation happened. TMZ adds that police were notified about the altercation, but no one has been arrested, and they're still investigating the incident.
Teller didn't seem too upset or startled about being punched in the face, because he trolled his new BFF Aaron Rodgers on Twitter the next day. "Cheers to signing with the Packers," Teller tweeted, referring to Rodger's possible departure from the Green Bay Packers next season. Teller clearly hasn't let vacation drama dull his humor.